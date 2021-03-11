One Piece Cosplay Presents The Snake Princess, Boa Hancock

✖

One Piece is neck-deep in the War for Wano in the anime franchise created by Eiichiro Oda, with the Straw Hat Pirates battling against Kaido and his Beast Pirates and though she might not be present in the recent battle, Boa Hancock is still getting plenty of fan attention as one new Cosplay shows. With the manga chapters diving headfirst into the isolated nation and the war that is tearing apart the countryside, it's clear that the world of the Grand Line will never be the same once the smoke clears and a victor is ultimately chosen.

Boa Hancock is an exceptionally unique character in the roster of One Piece, mostly due to her limitless love of Monkey D. Luffy, which ironically enough isn't reciprocated. Hancock is sometimes known as the "Snake Princess" and holds the power to change men or anyone that has admiration for her, into stone. Luffy is immune to this power as he does not hold any feelings of love for Hancock, which is ironic considering that nearly every male pirate, or military man, that the Snake Princess comes into contact with falls head over heels in love with her. While fans are crossing their fingers that Monkey and Boa will eventually end up together, it doesn't seem like this will be happening any time soon.

Twitter Cosplayer Negraitta TG shared this impressive take on the Snake Princess who has a deep history within the Shonen franchise of One Piece, which creator Eiichiro Oda has stated more than a few times that the series is slated to come to a close within the next five years:

bringing it back to the tl pic.twitter.com/vfl5RCPasQ — IG:Negraitta🇹🇬 (@elimieralanegra) March 4, 2021

The last time we saw Hancock in the franchise, we witnessed her reaction to the abolishing of the "Seven Warlords of the Sea". Though her long-held position has been stripped from her, that didn't stop the Snake Princess from remaining cool as a cucumber while on the island of women known as Amazon Lily as she addressed her subjects on the current situation. Though her underlings worried that the Military would come for them, Hancock explains that their power is tough to match.

