One Piece Creator Draws "What If" Scenario With Boa Hancock

One Piece's Eiichiro Oda has recently broken down which Devil Fruit would be perfect for those Straw Hat Pirates that don't currently have "superpowers" of their own, and the prolific mangaka has gone one step further by imagining what Boa Hancock would look like had she eaten the Goro Goro No Mi, aka the Rumble Rumble Fruit. Hancock is known most for her love of the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy, alongside the Devil Fruit that she currently uses to service her powers from in the Love-Love Fruit that allows her to pull off some insane abilities!

The Devil Fruit has been one of the major "deux ex machinas" of the world of One Piece, giving Luffy his rubber abilities as well as giving countless swashbucklers superpowers of their own, from both the good and bad sides of the Grand Line! Boa Hacock's Devil Fruit allows her to transform anyone that loves her, or simply has "dirty thoughts" about her, into stone and manipulate their bodies as a result. Ironically enough, these powers are useless against Luffy as he holds no romantic feelings toward Boa, but she definitely has feelings for the captain of the Straw Hats!

The creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, recently drew a brand new version of Boa Hancock, imagining what this pirate of the Grand Line would have looked like if she had ingested the Rumble Rumble Fruit rather than Love Love Fruit, granting her the power over lightning rather than over love:

Drawing by Oda for the What if? series of drawings in the One Piece Magazine What if Hancock ate the Goro Goro no Mi (Rumble Rumble Fruit)? pic.twitter.com/lO4iAJlnLJ — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) February 4, 2021

Though Boa hasn't played a big role in the latest arc of One Piece, the Wano Arc, it's clear that the events of this saga are creating shockwaves across the world of the Grand Line. With Oda on record that the series is set to wrap within the next five years, we definitely foresee Boa having a big role in the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates as Luffy attempts to take the crown as the King of the Pirates!

What do you think of this unique artwork from Eiichiro Oda? What other alternate takes on the Straw Hats, their allies, and their enemies emerge in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!