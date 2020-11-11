One Piece Fan Adds Life-Sized Boa Hancock Figure to Their Massive Collection

✖

A One Piece fan has gone viral for adding a life-sized Boa Hancock figure to their already massive collection! There are tons of characters series creator Eiichiro Oda has introduced to his Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series over the years, and because the series has been so popular there has been a ton of merchandise based on it over the years. It might be one of the toughest series to collect for as there are so many options, so in cases like this one it's probably best to instead focus on a few key pieces.

That is slightly the route TikTok user @gk_toy_house went with as they have some crowning pieces to their already massive One Piece collection. They recently went viral, however, with one huge Boa Hancock statue that sees them putting the various pieces of the collectible together in order to cement the pirate princess as part of the collection.

Boa Hancock is one of the most popular heroines in the series overall. Introduced as one of the Seven Warlords, the pirate princess was an immediate hit with fans when Luffy surprisingly ended up on her island following the Sabaody Archipelago arc. It was there that fans learned why she became one of the Seven Warlords as she demonstrated a wealth of strength and ability.

Hilariously, Hancock also had a few surprising layers to her when we got to know her a little more. She did have a tragic back story, but her personality made her feel like she was much better than everyone else around her. This resulted in some fun quirks, and all of this combined together with her displays of power made her one of the standout characters in the entire series.

While it's been a while since we have seen Boa Hancock in action in the anime, at least there's a massive collectible making one fan happy with her presence. Then again, fans would not mind seeing her make a return to the anime someday! But what do you think?

