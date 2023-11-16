One Piece Cosplay Unmasks King

The Wano Arc might have ended in One Piece's anime and manga, but the storyline will go down in history as one of the biggest from the shonen series to date. Of the many pirates that were introduced as a part of Kaido's crew in the War For Wano, King might have been the most powerful. While King's presence in the final arc is anyone's guess, cosplayers are taking the opportunity to share a fresh take on the Beast Pirate without his mask.

The Wano Arc didn't just take the opportunity to introduce One Piece fans to the powerful Beast Pirate, but it also documented how King had met Kaido initially. Earlier on in Kaido's life, the captain of the Beast Pirates stumbled across an imprisoned King who was being experimented on by the World Government. Thanks to his status as a member of the Lunarian race, the Five Elders and the military were quite interested in learning what makes this powerful race in the Grand Line tick. Thanks to being freed by Kaido, King decided to give his all in making sure that the Beast Pirate captain would become the new king of the pirates. Unfortunately for King, Kaido's dreams have been lost following his defeat against Luffy.

King Unmasked

One Piece's King might look menacing when it comes to his aesthetic when he is wearing his mask, but once the mask is removed, he doesn't quite look like what many shonen fans were expecting. King's fight against Zoro was considered by fans to be one of the best battles in the anime to date, with Roronoa luckily able to claim victory and help lead the way for Wano's resistance fighters. While King might still be alive, his influence on the series following the Wano Arc is anyone's guess.

One Piece's anime adaptation is preparing to dive head-first into the final saga, now that Kaido and his Beast Pirates have been defeated. While the manga is currently setting the stage for the Straw Hat Pirates to sail into the sunset, it might still be years until One Piece officially releases its last chapter.

