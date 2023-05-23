One Piece Reveals King's True Face in New Episode

One Piece has reached a new phase in the climax for the Wano Country arc in the anime, and the newest episode of the One Piece anime has finally revealed the true face behind King's mask! As Luffy continues to fight against Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, the fights across Onigashima have been winding down to their last few major battles. This included the final two Straw Hat crew fights as Sanji and Zoro were struggling against Kaido's top two performers, King and Queen. With the previous episodes of the One Piece anime ending Sanji's fight against Queen, it was time for the end of Zoro's fight with King.

The One Piece anime might have really impressed fans with Sanji's fight, but Zoro's fight with King really took things to the next level. Zoro started to hit King with harder slashes than ever thanks to channeling his Conqueror's Haki through his swords for the first real time. This ended up making a major mark on King, and cut off the mask the Lead Performer had been using to cover his face. With this reveal, fans also got a look into King's past.

One Piece: Who Is King?

One Piece Episode 1062 sees Zoro hit King with such a fierce attack that it cuts through his defenses and King is forced to remove his mask. Along with the face reveal, fans got a little more info about the kind of character he actually is. A flashback revealed that he and Kaido were once held as experimented on prisoners by the Marines, and King ended up being Kaido's first major recruit for the Beasts Pirates crew. Real name Alber, it was from this point on that King dedicated his life to helping Kaido fulfill his dream of becoming the King of the Pirates and change the world.

King's power comes from the fact that he's part of an ancient race known as he Lunarians, and he was being experimented on because this race is very valuable to the government. He was keeping the mask on partly to avoid others trying to cash in on the massive bounty for Lunarians, and partly because he made his identity a full commitment to Kaido and the crew. But even with this face reveal and fighting for his captain, it was Zoro that won it out at the end of the day.

What did you think of this full look at King's face and dive into his past in the One Piece anime?