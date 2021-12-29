One Piece Reveals Why King Is Only Loyal to Kaido’s Crew

One Piece’s War For Wano is continuing in both the episodes of its anime and the pages of its manga, with the latest chapter revealing some new revelations with regards to the Beast Pirate known as King. With King losing his mask and revealing the face beneath, it seems as though the right-hand man to Kaido has an interesting past that is intertwined with the captain of Wano’s forces and has forged a loyalty to his captain that is as strong as any sword.

Warning. If you haven’t read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1035, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the War For Wano.

In this latest installment, King removes his mask during his dynamic fight against Zoro, leaving many shocked by the face that lied beneath the leather concealer. With many of the Beast Pirates thinking of a bounty that is seemingly tied to King’s race, the flaming swashbuckler strikes down a number of his comrades for even thinking of ratting him out for a major bounty. As Zoro and King continue their fight, the Beast Pirate restates his allegiance to Kaido, which gives readers a flashback, showing Kaido freeing his right-hand man from a laboratory:

“A Lunarian, eh? No wonder the government wouldn’t give you up. I saw those endurance tests they put you through. I’m breaking out of this place and starting a new pirate crew! What do you say Guinea Pig?”

After Kaido frees King, the Lunarian reveals his name to be Alber and earns his place as the right hand of the captain of the Beast Pirates in turn. With the Lunarian race able to produce fire from their bodies and long thought extinct, Kaido made a miraculous find with King, especially considering the loyalty that the Beast Pirate has for his captain. Though King is devoted to his leader, it seems as though it isn’t enough to take down Zoro, who is able to unleash a surprise attack that might be the end of their battle via the Straw Hat’s “King of Hell, Three-Sword Serpent, 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation,”

What did you think of King’s background and origin in connection to Kaido? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.