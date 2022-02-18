One Piece Art Brings King To The Real World

One Piece’s big bad of the Wano Arc has been some of the strongest challengers that Luffy and his crew have ever had to take on, with the Beast Pirates’ leader Kaido easily being the strongest villain that Monkey has faced in one-on-one combat. With the Beast Pirates numbering in the thousands, Kaido’s right-hand man King has been given a major makeover that imagines the swashbuckler with the power to transform into a pterodactyl in the real world.

When King first appeared as a part of the Beast Pirates, he was hidden behind his black mask that had fans wondering just who this top lieutenant under Kaido could be when it came to his origin. In recent chapters of the manga, we learned that King was one of the last members of the Lunarian race, a people that had the ability to create fire from their own body. With his backstory involving King being rescued from torture and experimentation by Kaido, it’s easy to see why he has thrown his lot behind the Beast Pirate who can change into a dragon at will.

Reddit Artist XRaynPR took the opportunity to show off their skills by giving One Piece fans a new take on the Beast Pirate King who is currently battling against Zoro in the pages of the manga as he attempts to follow a dream similar to the Straw Hats in trying to make Kaido the next King of the Pirates:

The War For Wano has been running through both the manga and anime for One Piece for quite some time, but it seems as though the end of the fight might be nigh as more Beast Pirates continue to fall before the might of the Straw Hats. Even though some Beasts have fallen, Kaido and Luffy are still continuing to battle one another, meaning that this current fight is for all the marbles when it comes to Wano, despite the Beast Pirates’ losses.

Eiichiro Oda has stated in the past that he plans on bringing One Piece to a close within the next five years, leaving Shonen fans wondering how the story of Luffy and his crew will come to a close.

What do you think of this new take on King?