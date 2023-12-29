One Piece Cosplay Captures Nico Robin's Devil Fruit Powers

Miss All Sunday wasn't always going by her true name, Nico Robin, when she was a part of Baroqueworks in One Piece. The future Straw Hat Pirate was working for the nefarious swashbuckler known as Crocodile in the Alabasta Arc, aiming to help the Warlord of the Sea take control of the desert land for himself. Since her earliest appearances, Robin has switched sides and become one of Monkey D. Luffy's trusted allies and one cosplayer has managed to bring her wild devil fruit powers to life.

Since the first season of Netflix's One Piece stuck close to the source material, it has yet to introduce Nico Robin to the live-action cast. However, good news for fans of the archaeologist as the second season will most likely bring the former villain to life during the Straw Hats' time in Alabasta. The first episode of the Netflix series saw Roronoa Zoro cutting through one of the members of the villainous collective known as Baroqueworks, clearly planting the seeds for Crocodile's underlings to take a larger role in the future of the series. Whoever is eventually chosen to play the role of Nico Robin, they should have a bright future in the live-action anime adaptation.

Nico Robin's Devil Fruit Powers Awakened

Robin's Devil Fruit powers come from the edible known as the Flower Flower Fruit, which give her a wild ability. Thanks to the Devil Fruit, Nico can summon duplicates of her own body parts to spring forth from any surface that is within range of her person, making for some wild attacks. During the War For Wano Arc, Robin was able to unleash her ultimate form that saw her power pushed to its limit and transform her into something that looked more like a demon than her usual self.

Aside from the live-action adaptation, One Piece had a big year for both its anime adaptation and original manga. Before 2023 ended, the shonen franchise made a major announcement that Netflix and Wit Studio would team up to create a new anime reboot for the Straw Hat Pirates. Titled "The One Piece", the series will most likely arrive before the end of the main anime series, meaning there will be more than enough Straw Hats in the future to satiate anime fans.

What was your favorite Straw Hat news in 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.