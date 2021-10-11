One Piece Creator Debuts Nico Robin’s Statue in Hometown

One Piece has debuted a cool new Nico Robin statue in series creator Eiichiro Oda’s own hometown! One Piece is in the midst of a major celebration as not only has the original manga series crossed over an impressive 1000 chapter milestone, but the anime series is getting ready to reach 1000 episodes of its run as well. The series has grown to monumental levels of popularity since its initial debut, and Japan has commemorated the series in some pretty major ways over the years in Oda’s hometown of Kumamoto in Japan by erecting statues of the series’ characters.

Not only has Kumamoto seen new statues of Franky and other Straw Hat Pirates over the years, but now they can add Nico Robin to the line up as the Straw Hat has gotten a slick new statue of her own to celebrate the anime’s 1000th episode milestone. To celebrate the new Robin statue, series creator Eiichiro Oda also honored the occasion with a special new sketch to thank those who put the statue together for the big moment. You can check out both the new statue and Nico Robin sketch from the One Piece staff’s official Twitter accounts below:

https://twitter.com/Eiichiro_Staff/status/1446668369193672705?s=20

https://twitter.com/Eiichiro_Staff/status/1446662380511920129?s=20

Nico Robin has always been one of the most intriguing members of the Straw Hat crew, and as we are starting to see through the events of the Wano Country arc’s climax, she might be one of the most important characters in the series overall. She’s one of the last few remaining people who can decipher the main Poneglyphs that could eventually lead to the One Piece, and as the series continues to build toward whatever end game Oda has planned, her role seems to be getting that much more prominent because of it.

She’s been a faithful member of the Straw Hat crew ever since she joined (and was later rescued during the events of the Water Seven arc), but things might be even worse for Luffy and the others if she ends up becoming a target of the rest of the world going forward. With the fights on Wano soon reaching their end, there’s just no telling what’s planned for Robin in the series next! This statue certainly helps to hammer home just how important she really is! What do you think of this new Robin statue in Eiichiro Oda’s hometown? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!