One Piece Cosplay Returns Nico Robin to Her Villainous Roots

Nico Robin first arrived in One Piece as a member of Baroqueworks, working directly for Crocodile and using the title of "Miss Sunday" as her name. Luckily, Monkey D. Luffy's influence had a big role in showing her the light as she would come to join the Straw Hat Pirates on their journey. It's been quite some time since Robin was a villain but cosplayers haven't forgotten as one anime enthusiast takes fans back to the days of the Alabasta Arc.

One Piece's live-action success quickly warranted a renewal by Netflix, with the second season already teasing the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper to Luffy's crew. Should season two continue to follow the source material, then Chopper won't be the only one who will be hopping aboard the Going Merry. Nico Robin has yet to be cast for the live-action series, but will more than likely have a role to play in One Piece's return on Netflix. Aside from only focusing on the Alabasta Arc, the second season would also more than likely take the Straw Hats to Drum Island, the snowy wonderland that harbors some dark secrets.

Nico Robin's Miss Sunday Days

During the Alabasta Arc, Nico Robin didn't just have Crocodile's back but was able to show her Devil Fruit powers that made her a formidable opponent for heroes and villains alike. In the recent War For Wano Arc, Robin was able to have a one-on-one fight where she was able to unleash one of her greatest techniques to date. Nico Robin's "Demonio Fleur" didn't just show the former Miss Sunday at her strongest but her most terrifying as well.

Nico Robin hasn't taken center stage in the final saga of One Piece so far, as Egghead Island has mostly focused on Sanji and Luffy fighting against Saturn and Kazura. Should Robin enter the fray, it will be interesting to see how her power would stack up against any of the Five Elders. However the final saga does come to a close, it is sure to have a major impact on each of the Straw Hats, Nico Robin included.

Which iteration of Nico Robin do you think was the most stylish in One Piece's history?