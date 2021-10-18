One Piece Puts Nico Robin in the Danger Zone Once Again

One Piece has put Nico Robin in the danger zone once again with the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s manga series! The more we find out about Robin, the more important she becomes. This has become especially prominent as the Wano Country arc’s third act nears its end, and the final pieces of this war are coming into place. As the conflict nears its end, it’s also time to look ahead and see what could potentially be coming next for the franchise as it continues to set the stage for whatever kind of endgame Oda might have in mind.

Whether or not the end game for the series really is kicking in following whatever happens in Wano’s final battles, it seems Nico Robin has been squarely placed in the middle of it. Not only has she found out some very important things for the next phase of the journey, but because she’s really the only one (that we know of) who could potentially decipher the Red Poneglyphs and reach the One Piece, she’s become a target of not only some of the biggest pirates like we have seen in previous chapters, but a target of the world government as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 1028 of the series revisits CP0 and the World Government as they continue to keep track of the numbers of both sides of the conflict, and they’re preparing to take Wano on behalf of the World Government should Kaido lose the fight. But one additional order is that Nico Robin must be captured as her existence is revealed to be “key to the forces of piracy.” Now there are several major questions this brings up, of course, as we know there are several things that both the Emperors and the government are trying to take control of.

First are the three legendary weapons that Robin could learn about through the Poneglyphs, and second is the fact that Robin alone is key to piracy. Whether this refers to the weapons or the One Piece itself, it’s clear that the government wants to take this all away from the pirates by capturing Robin. She might not realize it just yet, but she’s about to become the center of yet another fierce struggle between Luffy and the rest of the world. But what do you think of this new danger for Nico Robin? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!