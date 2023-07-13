One Piece Cosplay Goes Under The Sea With Shirahoshi

Considering One Piece is set on the high seas and focuses on swashbucklers fighting against some wild threats, it should come as no surprise that the Straw Hat Pirates found themselves running into some mermaids. Luffy and his crew might have expected to run into some aquatic beings on their travels in the Grand Line, but never that were as big as Shirahoshi. As Eiichiro Oda inches toward the conclusion of his manga masterpiece, One Piece fans are taking the chance to share some spectacular cosplay.

While the final arc of the shonen series is underway for the Straw Hats, many characters are returning who might have been absent during the Wano Arc, and the war that took place within it. For some time, the story surrounding Luffy's brother Sabo had been a mystery, with many believing that Sabo was responsible for the death of King Cobra. As readers were able to witness, Cobra's death was caused by the Five Elders and the mysterious new character that has been pulling their strings all along. While Sabo was able to escape with his life in the face of the biggest members of the World Government, there are some serious new threats that are facing the Straw Hats and the Grand Line at large.

One Piece Cosplay Under The Sea

The Straw Hat Pirates haven't been strangers when it comes to meeting giants, with one of their earliest adventures having them split by a brawl between the behemoths. When they first encountered Shirahoshi, the Straw Hats were thrown for a loop but she has since become a valuable ally. While not a major part of the Wano Arc, the larger-than-life mermaid might have a major role in the final arc.

In the anime adaptation, the shonen series is inching ever closer to one of the War For Wano's biggest moments. In the battle between Luffy and Kaido, the former is about to receive a major transformation via his Gear Fifth form. While a precise release date for the installment featuring Luffy's ultimate transformation hasn't been confirmed, it will be one of the biggest events of the One Piece anime to date.

Who has been the most shocking character that the Straw Hats have encountered on their journey?