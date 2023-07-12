One Piece Promo Hypes Luffy vs. Kaido Fight Climax

One Piece's anime has been working its way through the final battles of the Wano Country arc with its latest episodes, and the promo for the next episode of One Piece is hyping the upcoming climax of the fight between Luffy and Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome! The final fights across Wano have been coming to an end one after another with the latest string of episodes being the biggest victory yet as Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid were able to defeat the Emperor Big Mom once and for all. So now it's all resting on Luffy's shoulders to bring this fight to an end for good.

With One Piece setting up for the eventual debut of a new Luffy form to the anime, the fight between Luffy and Kaido will soon be reaching a very important turning point as they will be hitting each other with their strongest moves yet in order to kick off the true grand finale for the Wano Country arc overall. With the preview for One Piece Episode 1069, the anime is teasing we're one step closer to this grand finale as Luffy and Kaido's fight continues. Check it out below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1069

One Piece Episode 1069 is titled "There is Only One Winner – Luffy vs. Kaido" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "There is only one enemy to defeat! With the samurai warriors' wish in his fists, Luffy fights head on! Kaido exerts himself in the pure battle for life! As the end of the battle nears, the two grow more determined!" If you wanted to tune into the episode as soon as it premieres overseas, you'll want to tune in with Crunchyroll. You can currently find all 1000 plus episodes of the Japanese language with English subtitled iteration of One Piece streaming with Crunchyroll, and all of the current episodes of the One Piece English dub are now streaming there as well.

As for what to expect from the series as a whole Crunchyroll teases the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Are you excited to see the next phase of Luffy's fight with Kaido?