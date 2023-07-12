One Piece Wants Everyone to Know Shanks Is a Ladies' Man

Monkey D. Luffy would not be the swashbuckler that he is today if not for the influence of his former mentor, Red-Haired Shanks. With Shanks sacrificing his arm originally to save Luffy's life, it's been quite some time since the two have met, leaving fans to wonder what will happen when they once again meet face-to-face. In a new publication, creator Eiichiro Oda wanted the world to know that not only is Shanks a powerhouse in the Grand Line, but he's quite a hit with the ladies.

Recently, Red-Haired Shanks played a major role in the latest film of the shonen franchise, One Piece Film: Red. Alongside Shanks making a comeback, fans were also introduced to Shanks' daughter, Uta. Unlike her father, Uta didn't spend her time sailing the seas of the Grand Line, but was rather regarded as quite the diva, spreading her musical talents worldwide. Unfortunately, anime viewers didn't have the chance to see Monkey and Shanks re-unite in this film as the two took on a brand new threat, albeit one where they were never back to back. When the two pirates do re-unite, it will be one of the biggest events of One Piece to date.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Shanks, Red-Haired Ladies' Man

On a regular basis, creator Eiichiro Oda will answer fan questions when it comes to his anime world. In the latest "SBS" column, Oda mentioned that while Shanks might not be flirtatious, he is quite the ladies' man. Having a character that is reminiscent of Luffy's in this regard, it will be interesting to see if we see this side of Shanks focused on in the final saga of One Piece's manga.

As the final saga of the manga continues, it would seem that all the pirates of the Grand Line are amassing to not just make a push for the One Piece treasure but to unravel numerous mysteries that continue to surround their world. Recently, Shanks has also returned to the forefront, meaning that we are sure to see Luffy's mentor and his crew meet the Straw Hats before the series ends.

What do you think of Shanks' "ladies' man" status? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.