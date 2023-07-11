One Piece Creator Reveals How Well the Straw Hats Handle Liquor

After a long day of traveling the Grand Line, fighting other swashbucklers, and searching for the One Piece, the Straw Hat Pirates might take the opportunity to stretch out and imbibe on a tasty beverage. None for eating and drinking legendary amounts on their various adventures, Monkey D. Luffy and his crew certainly play as hard as they work. In a recent write-up, the shonen franchise's creator, Eiichiro Oda, broke down who are the biggest drinkers amongst the Straw Hat crew.

Downing huge amounts of food and drink certainly isn't unique to the Straw Hat Pirates when it comes to the anime game. The Z-Fighters of the Dragon Ball universe will normally take the opportunity to vacuum up large quantities of edibles before and after their various fights. While entire casts of characters in the anime world normally won't all have an obsession with food, there certainly are a fair share of anime figures that will take the opportunity to indulge. One of Attack on Titan's hungriest characters, who was a humorous character in a sea of depressing events, Sasha, was so obsessed with food that her dying words were related to wanting to chow down on some fine meats.

One Piece: The Drink Hat Pirates

On a regular basis, on top of creating the story of the Straw Hats, Oda will take questions from fans when it comes to his world. Titled "SBS" or "Shitsumon o Boshu Suru, aka I'm Taking Questions" Eiichiro will often dive into topics that haven't made their way into the manga. Such is the case with Oda himself ranking the drinking ability of the Straw Hat Pirates and his top picks might shock you:

Jinbe Zoro Nami Franky Sanji Robin Brook Usopp Luffy Chopper

In both the anime adaptation and the manga, the Straw Hat Pirates haven't had much of an opportunity to relax. In the anime series, Luffy and his crew are still involved in the War For Wano, as they are attempting to take down Kaido and free the people of this isolated nation. In the manga, the Final Saga is underway and while Luffy and his crew might not actively be in battle, they're on the run from the world's government thanks to their latest actions.

Via New World Artur