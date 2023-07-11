One Piece Debuts Special Vtuber Music Video: Watch

One Piece is feeling itself these days with a little help from idol fame. The franchise welcomed the idol fandom when it debuted Uta in One Piece Film: Red. Now, the anime is going back to those roots with a special collab as a virtual idol named Mori Calliope just paired up with One Piece.

Yes, you read that right. Another idol has joined the Straw Hat crew, and Mori celebrated the team-up with a special song for One Piece.

🚨Trailer officiel de ONE PIECE EGG HEAD ! Musique originale "l'île du futur" pic.twitter.com/19NTyiyb32 — Kamal & Kyta – Le Mont Corvo (@MontCorvo_Off) July 3, 2023

As you can see above, a new PV was released for One Piece recently, and the track is dedicated to the manga's latest volume. The single, which is titled "Future Island", gives Vegapunk's Egghead Island a total retro makeover. Mori's music goes along with the visuals perfectly, and fans are admittedly obsessed with its style of animation.

Of course, Mori joins a number of musicians who have worked on One Piece, and that includes Brook himself! Still, this singer's origins cannot be overlooked. Mori is a Vtuber and idol under Hololive, so they aren't considered a traditional act by any means.

If you are unfamiliar with Mori, you should know the idol debuted in 2020 under Hololive as part of its English first generation. The idol was introduced alongside other favorites like Gawr Gura, and Mori's music comes straight from Universal Music Japan. Known as the "Grim Reaper's first apprentice", Mori left the death industry to become an idol with edgy looks. However, her dark clothes and punk-rock style hide a gentle soul.

Obviously, this One Piece x Hololive collab shows just how big Vtubers have become since their start. Virtual idols are as big if not bigger than some real-world singers. One Piece learned that with Uta last year as fans still adore the twin-tailed singer. So if you have yet to watch One Piece Film: Red, you can find the feature film on Blu-ray today!

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest One Piece collaboration? Do the Straw Hats need to better rep the Vtube scene?