One Piece Cosplay Gives Sanji's Wano Aesthetic A Fem Makeover

One Piece's Wano Arc has given fans of the long-running Shonen franchise some of the biggest battles that they've witnessed to date in the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, and with the War For Wano saga about to begin in the anime, one fan has decided to honor the action-packed arc with Cosplay of Sanji's new Wano look. Much like the other Straw Hats, Monkey D Luffy's cook has gone all-in on the feudal aesthetic of the isolated nation, while still retaining his unique personality and style that has made him a fan-favorite character throughout Eiichiro Oda's franchise.

In the current pages of the manga, the War for Wano has seen Sanji himself placed into a number of dire situations, nearly being eaten by some of Kaido's arachnid lieutenants that make up the Beast Pirates. Luckily, the Straw Hats' cook was saved at the last minute by his comrades and is now attempting to save the life of the Thousand Sunny's swordsman, carrying around an injured Zoro, while also deciding to use the body of the broken warrior to swat away a number of the swashbucklers within Kaido's army. As Luffy lost his first fight with Kaido during this War Arc, it's clear that the Straw Hats are going to have their work cut out for them to free the isolated nation.

Instagram Cosplayer Magliocca Alessia shared this amazingly accurate take on Sanji in his Wano attire, while also adding in a neat effect that mimics the flaming leg of the Straw Hat Pirates' cook who remains an instrumental part of the band of swashbucklers to this day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magliocca Alessia (@magliocca.alessia.nerd)

As a chef that lives in the world of the Grand Line, Sanji's dream has been to find an area of the sea where all the oceans meet and bring together numerous fish to cook. Luckily for Luffy and his fellow Straw Hats, Sanji has proved himself to be an insanely powerful warrior and has done so repeatedly during the Wano Arc. With Sanji in the thick of the fight against Kaido, we're crossing our fingers that this Straw Hat will make it out of the War For Wano alive.

