One Piece Fans Really Want Cole Sprouse to Play Sanji in Netflix's Series

It has been quite a while since fans learned about Netflix's plans for One Piece. The site welcomed the anime to its catalog earlier this summer, and the pick-up came after Netflix confirms it was developing an adaptation of One Piece. Ever since the revelation was made, fans have been making their dream casts for the show, and it turns out fans are growing desperate in their bid for Cole Sprouse to play a famous seafaring chef.

Over on Twitter, fans began putting together their pitches after user Jabulkheir posted a few photos. The user noticed how big of a One Piece fan Sprouse is. Not only did the actor change his Instagram avatar to the chef, but a few of his recent photos paid homage to the hero. And as you can imagine, the evidence trail made fans wonder whether Sprouse is on the shortlist for Netflix's title.

WTF Cody (Cole Sprouse) from the suite life of Zack & Cody changed his profile to Sanji, and has been doing Sanji poses and hints for some time now. Could he be the Sanji Actor for the Live Action? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ecYg6uHQJx — 🌻 Jasser 🌻 (@Jabulkheir) September 8, 2020

Of course, there is no information on what the casting for One Piece may be. Netflix and Tomorrow Studio has kept that info hush-hush. Still, fans admit they can see Sprouse playing an excellent Sanji. If anywhere could do the chef justice, it might as well be this former child star, but Sprouse does have other gigs to worry about. It doesn't seem likely Sprouse can shoot Riverdale were he last in One Piece, so fans better tamp down their hopes before they get out of hand.

Do you think Sprouse would be a good fit for Sanji? Or should the One Piece adaptation go in a very different direction? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.