One Piece Creator Hypes Egghead Arc With First Promo

The final saga of One Piece is playing out in its manga. While the series continues to follow Luffy and his crew, it has also had the opportunity to throw in some major revelations when it comes to the like of Sabo, King Cobra, Buggy, and many others. One of the biggest reveals was the information held by Dr. Vegapunk, the mad scientist who perhaps knew more about Devil Fruit than any human being alive and now, creator Eiichiro Oda has created new art to honor the latest storyline.

In many of One Piece's arc, the Straw Hat Pirates will sometimes sport new outfits based on their surroundings. When they entered the isolated nation known as Wano Country, Luffy and his crew wore attire that looked closer to feudalistic Japan than their usual outfits. When arriving on Egghead Island, the home of Dr. Vegapunk and his laboratory, the Straw Hats wore futuristic attire that is shown off in the new promo image by Luffy and Nami specifically. When it comes to the anime adaptation, we might not see the outfits arrive in 2023 as the War For Wano continues, but if the television series continues following the source material, we'll one day see the Egghead outfits make their animated debut.

One Piece Egghead Promo

In honoring the new arc of One Piece's final saga, creator Eiichiro Oda placed Luffy and Nami side-by-side in their new attire. Luckily, both the Straw Hat Pirates and Dr. Vegapunk were able to make it off the island alive, but they still have some major challenges ahead. With the world government and several swashbucklers gunning for them, expect the final saga to potentially be the biggest arc of the series to date.

New One Piece Egghead Promotional Art by Oda pic.twitter.com/ZIp1sR8QQL — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 27, 2023

One of the most anticipated moments for the War For Wano Arc playing out in the anime is Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation. While already appearing a number of times in the manga and making a brief appearance in the latest film, One Piece Film: Red, its television debut date remains a mystery. Needless to say, the animators of the series will have their work cut out for them when it comes to bringing Luffy's ultimate transformation to life.

What do you think of the Straw Hats' new outfits? Do you think Dr. Vegapunk will evade the World Government?