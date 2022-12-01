One Piece Reveals Dr. Vegapunk's Surprising Request of Luffy

One Piece is now making its way through the final saga of the long running action series with its first new arc focused on Dr. Vegapunk, and the newest chapter of the series revealed that the famous scientist actually has a surprising request for Luffy and his crew! Following their sailing away from the shores of Wano Country, Luffy and the Straw Hats found themselves on their first major island they have found on the final leg of their journey overall. They soon came face to face with the famous scientist, Dr. Vegapunk, and he's begun detailing all of the experiments on his island laboratory.

Now only has this new Egghead arc filled in some of the biggest gaps from the history of One Piece's world, it's also starting to set the stage for a big future as well. With Dr. Vegapunk's full introduction to the series after years of waiting, it appears that the scientist has some secret plans of his own. To do it, he will need to make his way off the island and has asked Luffy and the others to take him away from there once they all leave the island as well.

What Does Dr. Vegapunk Want From Luffy?

Chapter 1067 of One Piece continues the full introduction to Dr. Vegapunk as the scientist is being very open about everything he has been doing across the island. He's not only detailing how all of the knowledge is processed through his various clones, but he has explained that he has regrets about how some of his more famous experiments (such as crafting the fake Devil Fruit that gave Momonosuke Oden his power). That seems tied into his plans for the future.

As CP0 arrives, Vegapunk refuses to let them enter the island and is preparing to push back. At the same time, he tells Luffy that it's fate that brought them to the island as he asks them for a favor. It's to help him leave the island, and it's certainly raised all sorts of question about what the scientist really has planned if he's trying to escape the clutches from the military in such a manner.

