One Piece Is Way, Way Darker Than We Give It Credit For

One Piece has certainly reveled in its humor and light-hearted tone in both its manga series and anime adaptation over the course of its two-decades-plus-long history, but it also has thrown in plenty of moments that can be qualified as quite horrific. A number of heroes and villains are dying in the journey that follows Monkey D. Luffy as he forges his Straw Hat Pirates and hopes to become the king of the pirates. Now, fans of the Grand Line are sharing what they believe to be the darkest moments of the Shonen series.

The War For Wano Arc certainly had its fair share of brutal moments, as Kaido and his pirates held an iron fist over the civilians of this isolated nation. With the sinister Shogun Orochi doing anything he could to eliminate Kozuki Oden and keep Wano Country under a veil of terror, Luffy and company had a long road ahead of them in freeing the nation's population. One Piece has always been able to balance humor with horror when necessary, which was certainly the case when Luffy unleashed his cartoon-ish Gear Fifth against the terrifying Kaido.

One Piece Dark

The discussion began on the One Piece Subreddit, with many fans of the Shonen franchise sharing the most blood-curdling, spine-chilling moments of the series to date:

What do you consider to be the darkest moment in the history of the Grand Line? Do you think the series will have some more scary moments to come during the Final Arc of the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates.