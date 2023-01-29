One Piece Hypes Anime Reputation With Another Animation Masterpiece
One Piece's anime has officially kicked off the climax of the final phase of the war across Onigashima, and the newest episode really took off with fans and hyping its reputation with another major masterpiece of animation! The anime has taken a wild new direction ever since it kicked off the Wano Country arc a few years ago. With a new director at the helm, the series has opened up its animation styles to all kinds of fun collaborations and sequences that have been the best in the franchise to date. But each episode continues to surprise with just how far it goes.
One Piece's newest episode offered a major example of this with Luffy making his way back up to the roof of the Skull Dome to face off against Kaido for a third round. Yamato was still in the midst of fighting his father, and through their action and Luffy jumping in at just the right time, the two of them landed a significant blow on Kaido to kick off Luffy's final fight against the Emperor once and for all.
It was quite the showcase that fans really can't get enough of, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about Episode 1049's big sequence! What did you think of this latest fight? Where does it rank among your favorite Wano sequences overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Power. Speed. Intensity.
THE POWER, THE SPEED, THE INTENSITY WTF
Ota popped off man holy shit pic.twitter.com/BZhZudxWIC— ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ CR: ReZero (@Soul_StormOP) January 29, 2023
Godly Work
One Piece animators are literal gods 😍🫶#ONEPIECE1049 pic.twitter.com/MnJjiKjCJ7— SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 29, 2023
Epic
EPIC part of the episode!!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OR2mP6sm7t— ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) January 29, 2023
Top Tier
Luffy Snakeman & Yamato vs Kaido The Animation is top tier 😭🔥#ONEPIECE1049 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/peO0D12nuZ— Khalid (@Rm_5aled) January 29, 2023
Beautiful!
WHAT A FCKING SCENEEE IT'S SOO BEAUTIFUL#ONEPIECE1049 pic.twitter.com/S9rngqcmyo— may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ (@luffysmayie) January 29, 2023
Unparalleled
#ONEPIECE1049 #ONEPIECE#ONEPIECE1073
Unparalled— PASTA (@Pastaerects) January 29, 2023
The greatest piece of fiction pic.twitter.com/9V4BHKUw9t
Simply Arresting
The climax of One Piece #1049 is simply arresting: Ishizuka's multiplanar action board & staging offering a template for Akihiro Ota to flex his prowess as an animator. Under Zukapon, Ota's animation becomes an even more powerful asset, an integral reshaping of the action. – pic.twitter.com/fN0qlHByZt— S(p)am (@Spammuele) January 29, 2023
Snake-Man is Back!
AHHHHHHHHH!!!! SNAKE-MAN BABY!!! HELL YEAH!!!😩💦💦💦🔥 #ONEPIECE1049 pic.twitter.com/qOYutmD6cD— 🌺Jami ᵘʷᵘ✨🌸ジャミ (@JamiUwUs) January 29, 2023
Gobsmacked
BRO ONE PIECE 1049 IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE THIS SEQUENCE OF LUFFY AND YAMATO GOES FREAKING CRAZY HOLY HELL! 🔥🔥🔥 ever since Wano started they've been going very hard on the animation for the fights and im left gobsmacked every time. pic.twitter.com/h38m0ksM4B— 🔥Jake Dragneel 🔥 (@jakesakuraba) January 29, 2023
Vs. How it Looked in the Manga!
Manga and Anime Luffy from #ONEPIECE1025 and #ONEPIECE1049
I‘m so happy I can follow One Piece and witness everything real time 🐍❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/EXZ6mj0HD6— Monkey D. Gizem 🏴☠️ ししし 🖤 LUFFY ERA 👑 ルフィ☀️⚡🤍 (@piratequeen_ya) January 29, 2023