One Piece Hypes Anime Reputation With Another Animation Masterpiece

One Piece's anime has officially kicked off the climax of the final phase of the war across Onigashima, and the newest episode really took off with fans and hyping its reputation with another major masterpiece of animation! The anime has taken a wild new direction ever since it kicked off the Wano Country arc a few years ago. With a new director at the helm, the series has opened up its animation styles to all kinds of fun collaborations and sequences that have been the best in the franchise to date. But each episode continues to surprise with just how far it goes.

One Piece's newest episode offered a major example of this with Luffy making his way back up to the roof of the Skull Dome to face off against Kaido for a third round. Yamato was still in the midst of fighting his father, and through their action and Luffy jumping in at just the right time, the two of them landed a significant blow on Kaido to kick off Luffy's final fight against the Emperor once and for all.

It was quite the showcase that fans really can't get enough of, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about Episode 1049's big sequence! What did you think of this latest fight? Where does it rank among your favorite Wano sequences overall?