One Piece Promo Sets Up a Clash Between Dragons

One Piece's anime has finally kicked off the climax of the war across Onigashima (and thus the Wano Country arc overall), and the promo for the next episode of the series is setting the stage for a grand clash between dragons. Luffy had been spending the last few episodes of the series recovering and trying to get his way back up to the roof of the Skull Dome to take on Kaido once more. He ended up getting some surprising help from Momonosuke Oden, however, when the young Wano heir used Shinobu's power to age himself up drastically into a dragon that could fly him to the roof.

The newest episode of the series saw Luffy and Momonosuke struggling to get their way back to the roof of the Skull Dome (because despite being older, Momonosuke is still very much afraid of heights). The final moments of the episode itself, Luffy and Momonosuke had officially made their way to the roof and now the fight is fully on. Now the next episode of the series is teasing a full on fight between Kaido and Momonosuke with a clash between dragons. You can check out the preview for the next One Piece episode below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1050

Episode 1050 of One Piece is titled "Two Dragons Face Off! Momonosuke's Determination!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Bidding farewell to his weak self and setting his heart in the face of a burning flame! Momonosuke transformed into the same beast as the enemy who killed his father and mother. With the sorrow of being forced to flee his country in his heart, he now bares the fangs of rage after 20 years have passed." It's certainly feeling like the climax has kicked off for sure.

With Luffy now gearing up for his third and final round with Kaido, things will start to explode even more in the anime from this point on. The series has already been impressing fans with the way much of the fight with Kaido has been brought to life already, but it's really only the beginning as the true finale is finally on the horizon from here on out.

