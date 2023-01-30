One Piece: Red Celebrates Final Box Office Numbers With Gear Fifth Poster

One Piece Film: Red has officially ended its legendary run throughout theaters this month, and Toei Animation is celebrating the final box office numbers for the movie with a special new poster highlighting Luffy's newest Gear Fifth form! Luffy's newest power up has only been recently introduced to Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, so it was quite the surprise to fans to see it was included during the events of One Piece Film: Red. Brief as it was, it left such an impact with fans that now it's being used to celebrate the end of the movie's run through Japan.

Although One Piece Film: Red had wrapped up its international theatrical run last year, it has been such a success for Toei Animation that they kept it running in Japan for quite a bit longer. Officially ending its time in theaters on January 29th, the film has earned 31.9 billion yen (about $246 million USD) around the world and has earned 19.7 billion yen (about $152 million USD) in Japan alone over its 177 days in theaters. To celebrate, you can check out Eiichiro Oda's special poster for the occasion below:

How to Watch One Piece Film: Red

With One Piece Film: Red now capping off its run in theaters in Japan, it won't be too much longer before it gets an official home media release. An international release date or window has yet to be set for its Blu-ray and DVD launch, but there's a good chance we'll get to check it out at home before the year is over. Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red is teased by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

How do you feel about One Piece Film: Red's success in theaters? Where does it rank on your list of favorites? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!