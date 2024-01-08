One Piece Anime Reveals the Annihilation of Lulusia

One Piece has started a new arc in the anime with the new year, and the newest episode of the series has revealed the annihilation of the kingdom of Lulusia with a mysterious and powerful weapon! One Piece has officially kicked off the Egghead Arc with the first new episode of the anime premiering in 2024, and with it the anime has set Luffy and the Straw Hats on their first major adventure after leaving the shores of Wano. But while that's happening, fans are also seeing some major events happen in the rest of the world as Sabo is caught in a major political crossfire.

One Piece previously revealed that there was a mysterious King at the center of the world during the brief Reverie arc, and following a tease that Sabo actually assassinated the King of Alabasta, the newest episode helps to fill in some of those gaps while raising all sorts of questions. Because while Sabo attempts to tell the rest of the Revolutionary Army about what happened during the Reverie, the kingdom of Lulusia he's hiding out at is suddenly wiped out from existence with a weapon in the sky.

LA DESTRUCTION DE LULUSIA ! CA FAIT TROP PEUR ??🥶 pic.twitter.com/KnNJ0zYir3 — Kamal & Kyta – Le Mont Corvo (@MontCorvo_Off) January 7, 2024

One Piece: What Happened to Lulusia?

One Piece Episode 1089 sees the Five Elders intercepting a call from Sabo in which he's about to explain what happened in the Reverie, but suddenly they order the Marines to cut off all communication. On top of that, while it was previously reported by them that Sabo had been hiding out in Lulusia, they are ordered by the Elders to ignore it as Lulusia is now a country that never existed. This is as fans see the country covered in clouds before beams from the sky rain down on it.

The communication with Sabo is cut off, and the island is completely wiped out with all of the innocent people caught unaware. It's left in a giant crater in the middle of the ocean, and the Navy even notes that it's a seaquake causing issues rather than what actually happened. Now that the Navy (and more frighteningly, the mysterious King) have control of this massive new weapon, it's certainly making Luffy's final journeys all the more scary.

What did you think of One Piece wiping out an entire country? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!