One Piece Creator Rings in 2024 With New Cover Art

One Piece has started off the new year on a strong note, and the creator behind it all is ringing in 2024 with some special cover art for the newest chapter of the manga! One Piece had one of its best years in recent memory as 2023 saw not only the anime reach some massive new heights, but the manga officially started the Final Saga of the series overall. But with the franchise now heading into 2024, there are even bigger plans in place for the anime and manga releases in the new year. So Eiichiro Oda has lots of reasons to celebrate.

One Piece has kicked off 2024 (the year of the Dragon in the Chinese Zodiac) with Chapter 1103 of the manga that wraps up its recent flashback arc with a return to the climax of the Egghead Arc now happening. The arc will soon be heating up even further as the Straw Hats try and figure their way out of this one, but for now each of them are celebrating (together with Yamato and Momonosuke) the new year with some special cover art for the chapter. You can check out Eiichiro Oda sketching out the cover below.

One Piece's Plans for 2024

During Jump Festa 2023, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda teasing the anime and manga's plans for 2024, "Wano reached its emotional conclusion and now we're heading to Egghead!!..'Course that doesn't mean I'll be sittin' on my hands when it comes to the manga. So many characters went through some significant challenges this year. Their world can be a truly terrifying place. If Luffy and crew manage to make it out of Egghead safe and sound...do you think they might go to...THAT island? I mean, I thought up a route for them that doesn't involve it but...I'm not sure I could stop Luffy, even if I wanted to."

Then Oda dropped a massive tease for something big coming in the franchise this year, "If they do go, you that means there's gonna be a no-holds-barred struggle to obtain...THAT thing! And last but not least...the long awaited clash between THAT PERSON and THAT OTHER PERSON just might have an unexpected outcome! It's time! Get hype for next year's One Piece and the anime's 25th anniversary celebration!"

