One Piece Anime Announces Egghead Arc With Trailer, Poster

One Piece has officially announced the anime's next major arc with the first trailer and poster for Egghead arc coming next year! One Piece's anime has officially brought the Wano Country Arc with the newest episode airing in Japan, and with it Luffy and the Straw Hats have finally left Wano's shores after four years worth of episodes. This means it's time for the anime to get ready for what's coming next, and now fans have gotten the first look at the new Egghead Arc coming in 2024 as Luffy and the others head to a completely new island.

The end of One Piece's Wano Country arc teased there were some massive shifts to the rest of the world as now that Luffy has become a new Emperor of the Sea, he's got a bigger target on his back than ever before. The Marines have started to make their move too as seen during the fallout of the Reverie arc, and now it's only a matter of time before we see where it all goes next. You can check out the trailer for the Egghead Arc in One Piece's anime with the video above, and first poster below.

When to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

The Egghead Arc will kick off with the One Piece anime on January 7th, 2024. This means fans will see the fallout of the Wano Country arc and the lead in to what's next through the rest of the new episodes coming over the rest of the year, and then the new arc will officially begin with the first week of 2024. Egghead Arc is also the first major arc of the Final Saga of the One Piece series overall, so it's quite a lot to be excited for! With big reveals coming soon, 2024 is going to be a big year for the anime.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before it starts its take on the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

