One Piece Creator Told Editor to "Die For One Piece"

Eiichiro Oda is devoted to the Grand Line, and he informed his One Piece editor that they would need to take things up a notch.

If you want to make it as a manga artist, you'll need to put in some serious work when it comes to bringing characters and worlds to life. Perhaps no artist knows this more than Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka who created One Piece and has been working on the franchise for decades. One Piece can't just be made by Oda alone, and Eiichiro has had several editors help in forging the Grand Line, with a hilarious anecdote showing how far the artist wanted his editors to go in following Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Besides just working on the manga series, Eiichiro Oda also played a giant role in helping to bring the live-action adaptation to Netflix. Acting as Executive Producer of the series, many decisions had to receive Oda's approval when it came to this new interpretation of the Straw Hat Pirates and their world. When the second season was confirmed by Netflix, the streaming service once again took the opportunity to have Eiichiro Oda front and center. Oda not only confirmed the news that One Piece's live-action series would continue, but he also hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, the Straw Hat Pirate who just so happens to be a reindeer doctor.

"Die For One Piece"

Former One Piece editor, Kawashima, stated that when he first met Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the Straw Hat Pirates stated that he should "be prepared to die for One Piece". Following this wild statement, Oda added that "If you destroy your health due to overwork, I'll take care of your family financially." Oda has been known for the devoted hours he placed into the series to make One Piece what it is, so he's definitely earned his retirement once the manga concludes.

One Piece's next anime episode is set to introduce viewers to the beginning of the Egghead Arc. Kicking off the final saga for the Straw Hat Pirates, manga readers know that this storyline has thrown some wild challenges at Luffy and his crew in rapid succession. Considering how big the Wano Arc was, it says something that the arrival of Dr. Vegapunk is upping the ante.

