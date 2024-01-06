One Piece Reveals New Images of The Egghead Arc's Premiere

Not all stories can continue forever and the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece fame are facing their finale. Luckily, anime fans will most likely still have years left in the tank for the beloved anime adaptation. With Episode 1089, One Piece will see the beginning of the Egghead Arc, the first section of the shonen series' final saga. To get fans hyped for the next installment, Toei Animation has released new images from the upcoming episode that will see Luffy and his crew coming into contact with a certain scientist, Dr. Vegapunk.

Prior to this final saga, Monkey D. Luffy and his cohorts had their hands busy in the isolated nation known as Wano Country. Kaido and his Beast Pirates were easily the biggest threats that the Straw Hat Pirates had faced to date, but luckily, they were able to pull a narrow victory in freeing the country that was ruled under an iron fist. During the battle, Luffy was able to achieve his ultimate transformation, Gear Fifth, which allows the shonen protagonist to transform himself into a living cartoon. While the Straw Hats won the day in the previous arc, the stakes are only going to be raised from here as the Grand Line has plenty more curveballs to throw their way.

One Piece: The Egghead Arc Cometh

As is usually the case with new arcs, the Straw Hats will be donning some new attire to help ring in the occasion. Alongside the new outfits, Toei Animation will be employing a slight change to the anime adaptation's animation style, giving Luffy and company a slightly more stylized look. With what manga readers have witnessed of the Egghead Arc so far, the animators have their work cut out for them when it comes to the story focusing on Dr. Vegapunk.

Eiichiro Oda has been working on One Piece for over two decades at this point, and even when the current anime series and manga come to an end, that's far from the end for Luffy and his crew. Alongside the live-action Netflix adaptation, the streaming service also confirmed late last year that it would be working on a new reboot anime series with Wit Studio. Even with the end approaching, it might be decades before we see the shonen series truly come to a close.

