One Piece Episode 1,000 Title Surfaces Online

The title for One Piece‘s monumental 1000th episode has reportedly surfaced online! While Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series already celebrated a huge milestone endeavor of its own when it reached 1000 chapters, One Piece’s anime will soon be breaking through the 1000 mark as well within the next few weeks. It’s at the perfect time too as the War on Onigashima is officially breaking out as of the newest episode of the series, so it’s had fans wondering what to expect from the series for such a major landmark event.

Now there’s a bit of an idea just of what to expect from the 1,000th episode as the reported title for it has surfaced online. As spotted by OROJAPAN on Twitter, the title for the episode is reportedly “The Crew Gets Together.” Take this title with a grain of salt as One Piece‘s titles are usually a little more elaborate (and often take up two sentences), but if this title does hold true then it’s likely referring to one of the hugest moments from the start of the Onigashima War from the manga as the crew “gets together.”

Funimation has confirmed that Episode 1,000 of One Piece will be making its debut on Saturday, November 20th. To celebrate the big premiere, the series will be holding a special livestream event where fans can watch Episode 998 and 999 together on Funimation and Toei Animation’s official YouTube account before the new episode drops. The newest episode of the series has officially kicked off the war on Onigashima now that the Akazaya Nine have made their initial attack on Kaido. The rest of the samurai forces have made themselves known, and it’s all kicking into high gear.

If the Straw Hat crew indeed reunites for the 1,000th episode, it will be the first time in quite a while that we have seen them all fighting together. This is even more notable considering this will be their first major conflict together with Jinbe, and although they had a brief skirmish before on the way into the Onigashima island themselves, fans know full well the kind of things that the crew can do together while fighting at full steam.

What do you think of this as a potential title for Episode 1000? What are you hoping to see in this milestone One Piece episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!