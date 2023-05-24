One Piece Episode 1063 Promo Released

The War For Wano is continuing to heat up in One Piece's anime adaptation. With the previous episode focusing on the Straw Hat Zoro taking on one of Kaido's most powerful lieutenants, King, the series has shaken the anime world with some stellar animation for the brutal one-on-one. The Zoro and King brawl isn't the only big part of this conflict, as the promo for episode 1063 of One Piece's anime is hinting at screen time for some of the other Straw Hat Pirates who have their hands full.

The War For Wano Arc has made good use of its locale and its villains, giving each of the Straw Hat Pirates their own unique challenges to take care of in the fight for freedom for Wano's residents. While Monkey D. Luffy clearly has his hands full in fighting against the monstrous Kaido, captain of the Beast Pirates, the likes of Usopp, Chopper, Jubei, Nico Robin, and more have been struggling in the isolated nation. While not taking on threats as big as the likes of Kaido, King, and Queen, it's clear that Wano Country has plenty of terrible threats for our shonen heroes.

Usopp Rising

Toei Animation has been showing its skills with the Wano Arc, creating some of the most stylish battles of One Piece to date. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, fans of One Piece who have been keeping up with the manga know that the series is prepping for a fight that might just dwarf everything we've seen so far. Needless to say, expect some big changes in the near future for Monkey D. Luffy to push Toei's animation to its limit.

Following the War For Wano's conclusion, One Piece's manga has been exploring the final saga of the shonen series, as Eiichiro Oda is assembling all the key players in the Grand Line for what is being billed as the Straw Hat Pirates' last journey. While the Straw Hats have been busy dealing with Dr. Vegapunk and those that are hunting him, recent chapters are taking the opportunity to explore a pivotal moment in the series' past. Sabo is currently detailing just what happened to King Cobra, seemingly revealing the true ruler of the world and the head of the Five Elders in the process.

What has been your favorite fight of the War For Wano so far? Is the Wano Arc your favorite of the One Piece series so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.