One Piece Episode 1158 Trailer Sets Up New Sun God Mystery

One Piece is now in full effect with the Elbaph Arc of the anime this Spring, and the trailer for the next episode of the series is setting up a new Sun God reveal. One Piece has returned this April with a new season of the anime adapting the long awaited Elbaph Arc from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series. It’s the start of a whole new era for the anime in many different kinds of ways, and fans are curious to see what the year is going to look like with the anime’s new pacing.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc has been adapting an entire chapter per episode with its new seasonal release schedule, and that is a much tighter pace that the anime used to have. It also means that this new story is developing in a much quicker way as well, and Luffy and the Straw Hats have found themselves in a strange looking new kingdom to kick it off. And with the first look trailer for One Piece Episode 1158, the mysteries are set to deepen. Check it out in the video below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1158

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One Piece Episode 1158 is titled “A Quest in the Land of Mystery! The Secret of the Sun God,” and will be making its debut on April 19th in Japan. The episode will then be quickly made available for streaming with Crunchyroll the same day, but will be then available for Netflix at a later date this month. As for what to expect from the episode, the preview begins to tease it as such, “Luffy and the others adventure into the mysterious land.” But the rest of the preview amps up that mystery.

“Beyond the landscape of toy blocks, they discover the Sun God’s temple,” the synopsis continues. “Could this really be Elbaph? As they aim to escape the Block Kingdom, ominous footsteps draw near.” With Luffy already having some ties to the Sun God Nika through previous allusions and direct connections that other characters have made as part of the Egghead Arc, Elbaph seems to be digging into these mysteries even more as it gets ready for the true crux of the legendary island of giants to come.

What’s Next for One Piece in 2026?

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be continuing to air new episodes through the rest of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and is planning to release 26 episodes this year overall. This is a major shift from its previous schedule of releasing a new episode weekly throughout the entire year, but the pace of the story has sped up to accommodate the fact that there are going to be fewer episodes overall. But that’s not all that we’re going to get for the anime either as there’s some new specials on the way.

One Piece has also announced a new spinoff anime featuring Nami, One Piece: Heroines, will be making its debut later this Summer. It’s unfortunately only going to be a single episode, but it’s going to be handled by a new production team for a story that has not been featured in the original anime. And there’s also a new LEGO special coming to Netflix soon as well.

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