One Piece Kicks Off Elbaph Arc With New Anime Opening & Ending (Watch Now)

One Piece has now returned to action with a brand new season of the TV anime, and has kicked off the Elbaph Arc in style with a new opening and ending theme sequence to celebrate. One Piece has now moved over to a seasonal release schedule, and that means fans are only going to get 26 episodes a year from the TV series from now on. But while there will be fewer episodes of the series overall, the production team at Toei Animation teased that it’s going to be much different experience.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc will continue to air new episodes through the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and the first episode for the new era of the anime only teased the adventure to come. With only the final moments of the episode setting foot on the actual island of Elbaph itself, it wasn’t until this week that fans got to see the official start of the arc. This also comes with a new opening and ending theme sequence for the anime that you can check out in action below.

One Piece: Elbaph Arc Debuts New Anime Opening & Ending

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The new opening theme for One Piece: Elbaph Arc is titled “Luminous” as performed by Aina The End, and you can find it in the video above. The new ending theme is titled “Sono Mirai” as performed by 36km/h, and you can find it in the video below. If you wanted to catch up with One Piece as it airs new episodes of the Elbaph Arc through the rest of the year, you can now find the anime streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix as the Spring 2026 schedule continues.

With Toei Animation confirming that One Piece will only be releasing 26 episodes a year, they have also confirmed that each episode will be adapting at least one chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series. This is a much tighter pace for the anime than before, and combined with the stellar animation production seen in previous seasons, it’s clear that the anime is getting ready for something big to come along with many other projects now in the works.

What’s Next for the Elbaph Arc in One Piece?

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc has seen Luffy and the Straw Hats fully make it to the legendary island of giants decades after it was first teased in the series. Luffy and Usopp have been waiting a long time to cross paths with the home of the giants, but things have gotten off to a rather strange start. After a bit of partying, the others work up to find that Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji and Usopp have all gone missing along with the Thousand Sunny. So like many other arcs, the crew is immediately separated.

Elbaph has a ton of mysteries that are still unfolding with the newest chapters of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, so it’s hard to gauge where it’s all going to go from here on out. When it comes to the anime, there’s still quite a lot of ground to cover for these future episodes that fans are definitely going to want to tune in for.

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