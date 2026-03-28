One Piece Drops First Look Trailer for New Spinoff Anime All About Nami

One Piece fans are gearing up for a huge rest of the year, and now fans have gotten the first full look a its new spinoff anime all about Nami. One Piece has been having a huge year thanks to not only the release of the second season of the live-action series with Netflix, but also a brand new era of the anime coming this April. But while there’s going to be a lot to look forward to, there’s also even more anime on the way with a new spinoff in the works as well.

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One Piece: Heroines is a brand new spinoff anime project that adapts the light novel of the same name. This novel was a special release that gathered stories featuring many of the heroines from Eiichiro Oda’s original series not seen in the manga, and now it’s coming to life with a new anime highlighting Nami’s part in the story. As part of the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend, you can check out the first trailers for the One Piece: Heroines spinoff anime below.

When Does One Piece: Heroines Come Out?

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Based on Jun Esaka and Sayaka Suwa’s original novel of the same name, . International release plans for the anime have yet to be announced as of this time, but it has been confirmed that it will only be a single episode adapting the “Episode: Nami” story from the original novel. This is a bit of a bummer considering that the novel features more of the female characters, but is cool to see it all animated nonetheless in a brand new style with a new team behind it.

One Piece: Heroines will be directed by Haruka Kamatami for Toei Animation with Takashi Kojima handling the character designs and Momoka Toyoda overseeing the script. Nami and Robin’s voice actors will be reprising their roles from the main anime for the new spinoff, and new additions to the cast for the special are Maaya Sakamoto as Miucha and Takehito Koyasu as Lubun. And this is only one of the new One Piece anime projects hitting this year too.

What’s One Piece: Heroines Anime About?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Toei Animation teases the anime special as such, “After buying a pair of shoes that end up hurting her feet, Nami returns to the shop feeling dissatisfied,” the synopsis teases. “There, she meets Lebno, the designer, who tells her, ‘I’ll make you a brand-new pair from scratch—but only if you’ll be my model.’ The shoes are crafted by the artisan Miucha, leading to an unexpected and stylish encounter.” But there’s still much more.

One Piece is also making its return with an entire new arc of episodes beginning on April 5th (which also released a new trailer during AnimeJapan 2026). One Piece: Elbaph Arc is the next major step in the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original franchise, and Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats are finally going to be heading to the legendary island of giants that they have been dreaming of for nearly 30 years of the manga’s run at this point.

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