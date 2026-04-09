One Piece’s Big Anime Return Is a Huge Disappointment

The One Piece anime, which has been running for more than 26 years, has long released new episodes weekly on Sundays, with only occasional breaks. However, last year marked a major shift when it was announced that the anime would adopt a seasonal format starting this year. While this change effectively ended a 26-year-long legacy, it also raised expectations for improvements. To avoid catching up with the manga, Toei Animation had previously relied on adapting one, or sometimes even fewer, chapters per episode, maintaining a consistent gap between the two.

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As a result, the pacing of the anime gradually suffered, often feeling stretched despite episodes that should have covered more material. With the new format, limiting the series to 26 episodes per year split across two cours, fans expected a significant improvement in pacing, especially with the final saga underway and major arcs approaching. However, the anime’s big return hasn’t just retained its old issues; it has also introduced new problems that could negatively impact fans in the long run.

One Piece’s Big Anime Return Comes With Old and New Issues

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The One Piece anime’s return with the Elbaph arc in Episode 1156 showcases a major leap in animation quality, making the series feel noticeably crisper and more refined, an expected result of the extended production time. However, the adaptation ratio remains unchanged, with the anime still covering one manga chapter per episode. As a result, the pacing issues persist, with certain moments stretched out and Toei Animation continuing to emphasize unnecessary backstories that don’t meaningfully elevate the narrative. While this long-standing flaw is something fans have come to expect, the new seasonal shift introduces a significant problem of its own.

With the goal of releasing only 26 episodes per year, effectively adapting just 26 chapters annually, fans will now have to wait even longer to see the story progress in the anime, all while dealing with the same pacing issues. Under the previous format, despite occasional breaks, the anime still produced more episodes overall, allowing for faster adaptation of the manga. Now, with this major return, the issue hasn’t been resolved and is instead stretched over a longer period.

The silver lining is that this seasonal approach will likely extend the anime’s lifespan, which is appealing for fans who want One Piece to remain part of their lives for longer. That said, the anime’s big return ultimately feels like a disappointment for those expecting improved pacing, leaving fans to look toward the eventual remake, something that will still take years, given the slow production cycle.

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