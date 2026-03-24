In Just 2 Weeks, One Piece Enters a New Era of the Anime

One Piece is gearing up for the anime’s return in just a little under two weeks, and with it will be kicking off a whole new era for the franchise’s future. It might be hard to believe given that Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has been a hot topic of conversation regardless, but the anime hasn’t been active since it brought the Egghead Arc to an end last year. Thanks to weekly releases of the manga and the launch of a new season of the live-action series with Netflix, One Piece has been keeping up the hype train either way.

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But One Piece‘s anime is finally going to be returning for new episodes after a three month break with a new season of the series beginning this April. Hitting in a little under two weeks from this time, One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be introducing fans to an entirely new take on the anime. With a shifted release schedule resulting in the series now only releasing 26 episodes a year from now on, One Piece fans will be entering a new era of the franchise.

When Does One Piece: Elbaph Arc Come Out?

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be making its premiere in in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. But this is going to be an entirely different version of the anime than seen before. No longer releasing episodes on a weekly basis throughout the entire year, the production is now moving ahead with its new seasonal release schedule for 2026 and beyond.

One Piece’s production team has confirmed that they will be releasing only 26 episodes a year from now on, and will be launching them as part of the usual seasonal anime schedule from now. It’s yet to be revealed if there’s going to be a break in between its two cours, but the best case scenario is that One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be airing its new episodes through both the Spring and Summer 2026 schedules (marking an April to September release). But it remains to be seen if that’s going to truly be the case.

What Does This Mean for One Piece’s Future?

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With this change over to a seasonal release schedule, One Piece‘s production staff also teased they would be changing how they adapt the materials from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. They teased that the pacing of the episodes would speed up just a bit to line up more with the pacing of Oda’s storytelling, with at least one full chapter adapted per episode. So while the number of episodes a year is decreasing, it seems that the ground they will cover has been expanded to make up for that difference.

One Piece was one of the final juggernaut franchises that was still releasing weekly episodes, and while there are still many anime that do so, this high profile anime making such a change marks a whole new era for anime in general. Gone are the days where new anime needed to drop an episode every week, and it will likely result in a better production schedule for everyone involved.

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