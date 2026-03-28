Netflix Confirms Disappointing One Piece Anime’s Return

After the exciting Egghead Incident Arc of One Piece‘s Final Saga reached its conclusion, the anime went on a three-month hiatus. The anime began airing in 1999 and has been on a weekly schedule ever since. The weekly episodes eventually impacted the pacing and the quality of the adaptation, but the series made up for it from the Wano Country Saga with its striking animation. However, for the first time in almost 27 years, One Piece will have a seasonal format, releasing 26 episodes each year. The anime is all set for its return with the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc of the Final Saga. Crunchyroll already confirmed that the anime will be released on April 5th, but has yet to announce the streaming time and dubbed release date.

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On the other hand, the official X handle of Netflix Anime also confirms that the series will begin streaming on the platform from April 11th. This means that the platform will add new episodes to its library only when a full week has passed after their release. This is the exact same schedule adapted during the Egghead Incident Arc. Additionally, the streaming giant is slowly adding more episodes in small parts. So far, a few episodes of the Whole Cake Island Arc have been added, but there’s a lot more to confirm.

One Piece‘s Elbaph Is The Most Anticipated Arc in Almost Three Decades

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

On their way to the Alabasta Kingdom, the Straw Hat Pirates were forced to make a brief stop at Little Garden. They met a giant duo, Dorry and Brogy, who have been fighting for over a century. They talked about their homeland, Elbaph, which is full of proud Giant warriors like them. Luffy and Usopp have been fascinated by the proud warriors from the country, and they finally get to travel all the way to the fabled land. Since then, Elbaph has become the most anticipated arc of the series.

The crew finally got the opportunity to head towards the island with the Giant Pirates after the chaotic battle in Egghead reached its conclusion. Before arriving on the island, Luffy and half of the crew get briefly separated and find themselves inside a mysterious diorama. The manga commenced the arc in September 2024 with Chapter 1126, and the story has solved several mysteries about the past of the island. It also introduced some of the most powerful characters in the series and revealed major answers related to the God Valley Incident that happened 38 years ago.

Several new characters will be introduced in the upcoming anime arc, both allies and enemies alike. Additionally, since Elbaph carries on the legend of the Sun God Nika, fans can expect the story to expand its lore by revealing more about the forgotten past and how it’s connected to Luffy. The Elbaph Arc is still ongoing in the manga and has been released over 50 chapters so far, becoming one of the longest arcs in One Piece.

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