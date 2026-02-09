10 Best Marines in One Piece, Ranked

The Marines in One Piece are the World Government’s everyday face, the organization that actually enforces laws and tries to keep the seas from turning into pure piracy. The anime and manga both use them as a moral pressure test. In a world where criminals can be charming and the government can be monstrous, the Marines sit right in the uncomfortable middle, trying to define “justice” while being funded and directed by a system with its own agenda.

They interpret justice in a specific way, and they are willing to take heat for it, either from pirates or from their own side. The “best” Marines, in the way fans tend to mean it, are the ones who make you understand why the Marines exist at all, even when the story is busy showing you all the reasons that existence can go wrong.

10. Smoker



Smoker earns this spot for being one of the first Marines who felt like a genuine endgame threat, even back in Loguetown. The Moku Moku no Mi gave him an early-series matchup advantage, and his relentless pursuit of Luffy set a template for Marine antagonists who act on conviction rather than orders. His tactical instincts show up repeatedly, especially when he’s forced to read pirate behavior instead of relying on brute force.

He also stands out because he can admit when the system fails. In Alabasta, he credits the Straw Hats for stopping Crocodile and refuses to take the glory, which is one of the most respectable Marine moments in the series. Power-wise, he’s fallen behind the top tiers as Haki became the baseline, but his role as a principled, hands-on officer keeps him ranked.

9. Tashigi



Tashigi ranks here because she represents the Marine ideal done earnestly, even when the world around her rewards corruption and shortcuts. Her swordsmanship training and determination are consistent, and her fixation on reclaiming famous blades from criminals gives her a clear personal mission that fits One Piece’s worldbuilding. She also brings a grounded perspective into arcs filled with monsters, politics, and absurd power.

She’s not a top combatant compared to the heavy hitters, and the story has used her more for theme than dominance. Still, her moral clarity matters, and her partnership with Smoker highlights a Marine branch that actually tries to do the job correctly. She remains a character with plenty of room to rise if Oda gives her decisive wins.

8. Koby



Koby makes the list because his growth is one of the most satisfying long-term climbs in the entire story. From a terrified cabin boy to a Marine officer who can stand in front of legends and speak his mind, he’s become the clearest “future of the Marines” candidate. Training under Garp accelerated his development, and his Haki progression has been portrayed as legitimate rather than gifted.

His courage at Marineford, where he tried to stop the war’s momentum, cemented his character even before his strength caught up. Later events only increased his profile as someone the world takes seriously. He still lacks the proven top-tier resume of the Admirals, but his trajectory points upward, and that matters in a ranking that mixes impact, promise, and credibility.

7. Sengoku



Sengoku ranks high because he combined brains, authority, and power at a level few Marines ever reach. As Fleet Admiral during the era of Roger and Whitebeard, he managed a global military while navigating an absurdly dangerous pirate landscape. His Mythical Zoan, the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu, gives him massive combat presence, and he’s one of the rare leaders who can personally fight at the highest level.

His Marineford command decisions shaped the entire conflict, including the strategic focus on Ace and the public narrative of justice. Sengoku also understands the ugly truths behind the World Government, which gives him a sharper edge than officials who blindly follow orders. Age has moved him out of the frontline, but his era-defining leadership and strength keep him firmly in the top half.

6. Fujitora (Issho)



Fujitora earns this position because he feels like the most morally serious Admiral we’ve seen. He openly criticizes the World Government’s failures, pushes for accountability, and took a public stance after Dressrosa that embarrassed the institution he serves. That kind of integrity, coming from an Admiral, has real weight in One Piece where “justice” often gets twisted into propaganda.

On the battlefield, his Zushi Zushi no Mi is terrifying, with gravity manipulation that changes the rules of engagement. He can control crowds, pin down dangerous enemies, and create massive environmental pressure without needing flashy theatrics. He’s still portrayed as an Admiral in full, which means he belongs among the strongest active Marines, and his personal ethics make him even more compelling.

5. Ryokugyu (Aramaki)



Ryokugyu ranks here because his raw capability is undeniable, even if his personality is hard to respect. As an Admiral, he arrives with immediate threat level, and his Mori Mori no Mi offers a powerful mix of offense, suppression, and battlefield control. He can drain opponents and regenerate through plant-based abilities, which makes him a brutal match for worn-down enemies and chaotic war zones.

His ideology leans aggressively toward World Government supremacy, and that puts him on the harsher end of Marine “justice.” That attitude lowers his likability, but this list ranks “best” in terms of presence and impact as well as strength. When Ryokugyu moves, nations react, and that’s exactly what you want from an Admiral-tier Marine.

4. Akainu (Sakazuki)



Akainu sits near the top because he embodies lethal effectiveness, and the story treats him like a long-term pillar of conflict. His Magu Magu no Mi delivers top-class destructive power, and he has the will to use it without hesitation. Marineford showed his endurance, his combat IQ in high-pressure exchanges, and his ability to keep fighting through chaos that would break most characters.

He also reshaped the Marines after becoming Fleet Admiral, pushing a harder, more aggressive posture worldwide. His “Absolute Justice” creates cruelty and collateral damage, but it also produces results in a world full of monsters. You can hate his methods and still admit he’s one of the most formidable Marines ever written.

3. Aokiji (Kuzan)



Aokiji ranks this high because he combines top-tier strength with a genuinely complex conscience. His Hie Hie no Mi gives him enormous battlefield control, letting him freeze oceans, immobilize enemies, and dictate the pace of fights. He fought Akainu for ten days, which alone is an insane durability and stamina statement in One Piece.

What pushes him above many others is the sense that he thinks for himself. His choices after leaving the Marines create uncertainty and intrigue, and that makes him feel important beyond rank. He’s dangerous, intelligent, and unpredictable in a way that suggests he could swing the balance of major conflicts depending on what he decides is right.

2. Garp



Garp takes the runner-up spot because his legend is backed by real feats and real fear from the pirate world. He fought at the level of Roger and Whitebeard’s era, earned the title “Hero of the Marines,” and became the strongest proof that you can reach the top without a Devil Fruit. His Haki and pure physical power represent the Marines at their most terrifying, stripped of gimmicks. His impact on the story is massive through his history and his complicated family ties. Age limits him now, but even in later appearances, the message stays clear. When Garp shows up, the room changes.

1. Monkey D. Dragon / just kidding: Admiral Kizaru

Kizaru ranks number one because he’s the Marine combatant who most consistently feels untouchable in direct confrontation. The Pika Pika no Mi grants light-speed movement and devastating ranged attacks, and his fighting style mixes laziness with terrifying precision. When he’s serious, the gap between him and most opponents looks unfair, and that’s exactly what a top-ranked Marine should feel like.

Kizaru can appear anywhere, overwhelm scenes instantly, and force even elite pirates to adapt. His demeanor stays relaxed, but his obedience to orders makes him one of the World Government’s most reliable weapons, which increases his overall threat. Among active Marines, he’s the one I’d least want chasing my crew.

