Netflix's One Piece Has Opened Writers Room for Season 2

Netflix's One Piece had some big odds to overcome with its debut, as live-action anime adaptations didn't have a winning track record. For example, the streaming service had previously attempted to do something similar with the popular franchise Cowboy Bebop, but wasn't able to hit the levels of popularity necessary for a second season. With the Straw Hats already confirmed for a season two, a showrunner/writer on the series has confirmed that the writers' room is open for the live-action series.

Matt Owens hasn't been shy when it comes to his love of all things One Piece, as the showrunner has stated a number of times that he has worked closely with series creator Eiichiro Oda to make sure that they were doing the source material justice. As was evident from season one, the Netflix series was staying true to the events of the manga while adding its own spin on aspects of the shonen series. Should this streak continue, the Straw Hats will be joined by a certain doctor known as Tony Tony Chopper who is quite different from the other swashbucklers we've seen so far. The upcoming storylines would also most likely involve locales like Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta to name a few, hurling some major challenges Luffy's way.

(Photo: Netflix)

One Piece is Open For Business

In a recent interview with the outlet Deadline, Matt Owens confirmed that writers for One Piece were back working on the next season. In a candid moment, Owens shared the difficulty in not being able to be a part of the One Piece premiere event, due to being a part of the frontlines for the Writers' Guild of America strike,

"It was a little bit tough not being able to experience it firsthand or really even talk about it. This was five years of my life, getting this show made. I'm very proud of it, and I still loved to be able to watch it, but not being able to share that, especially with my cast, it was tough. I'm glad that it's out there and I'm glad for the reception that it's gotten but there was a little bit of a hole in my heart not being able to engage and participate but I'm thankful now for the opportunity like with people such as yourself."

What do you want to see in One Piece's second season? Do you think we might see the live-action series return next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Grand Line.

Via Deadline