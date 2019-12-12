One Piece Generator Creates the Most Cursed Character Yet

For a crew like the Straw Hat Pirates that incorporates members such as a skeleton, a reindeer, and several members that gain super natural abilities thanks to eating pieces of fruit, it’s amazing to see that we can still be surprised by the characters that rally with our favorite swashbucklers. Such is the case with Jinbei, a “whale shark man”, who is also dubbed the “Knight of the Sea” who became one of the most recent members of the Straw Hats. One fan has decided to put the legendary swashbuckler in the spotlight by creating one of the most cursed characters even conceived by merging him with Princess Vivi!

Reddit User Poison1Scorpion shared this monstrosity that was created by fusing together Jinbei and Vivi via a One Piece character creator that made one of the most terrifying characters in the newly formed horror that is the amalgam of Vibe:

You could not find two characters any more different than that of Jinbei and Vivi, though they do both run on the side of angels so at least they have that going for them! Jinbei joined the Straw Hat Pirates as the helmsman for the crew, adding his fearsome size and might to their Grand Line travelling ship. Vivi, while not directly sailing the seas with Luffy and company, does offer support from afar, using her resources to follow along with the Straw Hats’ adventures.

Currently, the Straw Hat Pirates need all the help they can get as they traverse the nation of Wano, attempting to free its people from the death grip of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, along with a score of other threats working their way through the isolated country. This recent story arc has given us one of the best plot lines to date in the franchise and has done a fantastic job of balancing the large number of characters that populate the franchise.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.