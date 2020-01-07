One Piece Reveals the True Name of Roger’s Final Island

Eiichiro Oda has stacked One Piece with all kinds of big mysteries over the course of its 20 plus year run, but one of the biggest has been the existence of the final island of the Grand Line that was once reached by Gol D. Roger and his crew. Mysteries such as its true location, whether or not the One Piece treasure was real, and its true name — which has been the subject of debate among fans in both Japan and the United States. The Wano Country arc has been teased to have some major ramifications for the rest of the series, and the latest chapter revealed why.

Chapter 967 of the series revealed one of the final legs of Kozuki Oden’s travels with Gol D. Roger, and this revealed that after Roger’s crew successfully gathered the four Road Poneglyphs, Roger and the crew reached the final island. It’s here that it was confirmed with its true name, “Laugh Tale,” rather than the “Raftel” English romanized name it has been known with for years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the current flashback details Oden’s diary accounts of his travels on both Whitebeard and Roger’s ships, the latest chapter reveals that the crew learned about all the truths of the world such as the 100 year void, and the “very real” treasure of the final island. Upon looking at this island, Roger and his crew could only laugh.

Roger declares that since they’re the first crew to reach the island in 800 years, he dubs it with the name “Laugh Tale.” This name was actually previously confirmed during the 20th Anniversary film, One Piece: Stampede, in which Luffy and the others were fighting over a Log Pose that pointed to the final island in the journey. Fans were admittedly confused by the new name, but now it makes much more sense given how the island was named.

In an recent interview with the editor behind the series, it was noted that Oda chose to reveal the “Laugh Tale” name in One Piece: Stampede quite deliberately. Noting at the time that it was completely in line with the canon, and had a lore behind it, now seeing the latest developments in the manga it all begins to come together. Meaning now we’re one step closer to the end of the series overall.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.