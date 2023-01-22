One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look

One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.

Luffy has yet to reciprocate any of the feelings Hancock has thrown his way as of the latest manga and anime chapters, but the Pirate Empress has also yet to relent at any point. This could mean that wedded bliss could be in the future someday still, and Hancock is ready for when that happens. Also ready is artist @fabibiworldcosplay on Instagram, who recreated Boa Hancock's wedding look to prove that the Empress is ready when Luffy's ready! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With One Piece

One Piece is one of the longest action anime and manga releases currently running with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it's also one of the most popular. It might seem daunting as new fans are looking at both 1,000 plus episodes or chapters for either the manga or anime, but there's also no rush to catch up with the latest events either as it will continue running for quite a long time. If you wanted to catch up, you can now find the manga's entire run with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

The entire anime's run is also available for streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease One Piece's massive saga as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

