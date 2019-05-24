One Piece Artwork Imagines The Infinity Gauntlet’s Grand Line Owner

Monkey D Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates are continuing their long quest of finding the fortune that lies within the Grand Line. However, could the treasures held within this mysterious goal created by the pirate Jolly Roger be more tempting than Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet? One fan asked this question by imagining one of the idiosyncratic characters of One Piece harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones to make an entirely new “fist”.

Monkey D. Garp is the grandfather of Luffy who is at odds with his grandson with their respective paths in their lives. Garp, employing the power of his “fist of love”, is a high ranking member of the navy and obviously follows a different way of life than the pirates of the world. Even though Garp wasn’t a huge part of Luffy’s life, dedicating himself to his work, he always visited his grandson, mostly to train him by relentlessly bullying and torturing the young boy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Henriyuken designed an entirely new version of the Infinity Gauntlet for Garp to wield that would certainly have the naval officer in charge of the pirates. This certainly would have been extremely helpful for this particular Monkey in his original fights with Jolly Roger in his younger years.

The Infinity Gauntlet, most recently featured on the big screen with Avengers: Endgame, essentially grants the user the ability to almost do anything. With the infinity stones in one’s possession, the gauntlet gives the wielder the power over mind, reality, time, soul, power, and space. The stones, in the recent film, were atomized by Thanos after completing his wish of killing half the universe. While the Avengers were able to use past versions of the stones to undo Thanos’ villainy, they had to be returned to their respective places in time.

What’s neat about this fan art specifically isn’t just giving this One Piece character the gauntlet, but also how the weapon itself has changed based on its user Garp. To introduce such an insanely powerful device into the One Piece universe would certainly make for some interesting story telling, regardless of which pirate or marine got their hands on it.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.