Halloween: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Michael Myers Face Mask

There are some iconic horror franchises that are still thriving, including Halloween and Scream. Halloween Kills is set to be released next October and Scream 5 is about to start production. Both new movies see the return of their "scream queen" leads, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. In fact, the two recently had a chat about their horror history via Variety. At the beginning of the delightful video, Curtis shows off her Michael Myers face mask and it's wildly adorable.

"Ms. Campbell, I think it’s 'winner, winner, chicken dinner,'" Curtis exclaims in the video. "Like, I don’t know what you’re gonna bring out right now, I’m just not sure what you’re gonna answer that with. You know what, I’m not competitive, but I am, so I just kind of think I needed to win this and now that I know that I’ve won it, I think we can begin."

Campbell never ended up whipping out any Scream merch, so Curtis definitely “won” as she had hoped. In fact, Curtis also ended the video by showing off an action figure of her iconic character, Laurie Strode. You can view the mask clip in the post below:

Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell sit down to discuss their reign as scream queens. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/LFzZPiPKez pic.twitter.com/NT8B2ZIEeS — Variety (@Variety) October 21, 2020

During the chat, Campbell revealed that she decided to do Scream 5 after the directors reached out in a special way.

"They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of these films," she explained. "They are directors because of Wes Craven and they’re really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy."

Campbell isn't the only core Scream cast member returning to the franchise. It was recently announced that David Arquette and Courteney Cox would be returning for Scream 5 to play Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively.

As for Halloween Kills, the movie was originally supposed to hit theatres last week but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Producer Jason Blum recently told Forbes that fans will be seeing the movie next year no matter what.

Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022. Scream 5 is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.