One Piece Welcomes Jinbe to the Family in New Straw Hat Photo

✖

One of the biggest shake ups of One Piece's last few arcs has been Jinbe declaring that he wanted to be a member of the Straw Hat crew, and the newest chapter of the series officially welcomes him to the Straw Hat family with a gorgeous new art spread from series creator Eiichiro Oda. The Whole Cake Island arc surprised fans when Jinbe revealed that the business he had to take care of was leaving Big Mom's crew, and then he finally joined the Straw Hat crew officially. But separating from them after their escape, Jinbe has yet to have a first really definitive arc as part of the crew.

But with Jinbe making his grand return to the series as Luffy and the others made their way to Onigashima, now he is a full fledged member of the Straw Hat family. It can still be a strange thing to see one of their allies now is a part of the crew completely, but Eiichiro Oda's newest Straw Hat spread was sure to remind fans that the former Shichibukai is forever going to be a part of the series going forward. Check out Oda's new art below as found with the newest chapter of the manga:

One Piece, Ch. 987: Witness legends being forged before your eyes in one of the greatest showdowns in all of manga! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/IlCjHcwGO9 pic.twitter.com/H1ruSD6ngp — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 10, 2020

Now that Jinbe is a part of the Straw Hat crew, one of the most intriguing things about his presence in the series is the potential dynamic he will have with the rest of the crew. One of the best aspects of the series is how the Straw Hats interact with one another, and Oda still finds new ways to highlight different team ups between the group members. With Jinbe part of the team, he will insert a fun new straight laced wall to bounce wackier characters like Franky, Usopp, Brook, and Chopper off of.

How do you feel about Jinbe officially becoming a part of the Straw Hat family? Are you excited to see what kind of team ups he'll have in future arcs of the series? Who would you want to see join the One Piece crew full time next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.