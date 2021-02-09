One Piece Cliffhanger Teases New Kaido Form

✖

One Piece teased a new Kaido form with the cliffhanger in its newest chapter. The Wano Country arc has finally begun the climactic final fight between two Emperors of the Sea and five members of the Worst Generation. The fight has even huger stakes than expected because not only will this throw the power balance out of whack regardless of the results, but whoever wins this fight will be one crucial step closer to becoming the King of the Pirates. Kaido's taken quite a beating through this fight so far, but is far from being taken down.

The newest chapter of the series continues Luffy and the other Supernovas' assault on Kaido and Big Mom, and though they have done some major damage to Kaido's dragon form it seems he's finally going to get serious as the cliffhanger to Chapter 1003 teases Kaido will be debuting a brand new form. The man-beast form all Zoans have access too, but have yet to see from Kaido himself.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1003 of the series shows how Luffy, Zoro, Kid, Killer and Law's attacks still have some impact on Kaido despite him getting right back up after each attack. As they try and keep the pressure on Kaido, his attacks get a lot more fierce as he starts to use different moves than just his Blast Breath. Zoro's use of Oden's former sword Enma turns out to be key as well as he is the first to really cut through Kaido's scales.

The fight then reaches such a fever pitch that both Big Mom and Kaido seem to be enjoying themselves. Luffy and the others are shocked to see a new king of Kaido towards the end of the chapter as Law theorizes that this is Kaido's mid-Zoan transformation that gives him his animal abilities while keeping his human form. Although his form is just a silhouette, we see a brief look at his claws.

It's a sinister tease as both Big Mom and Kaido can't help but laugh as they admit they're having fun, so now it's clear that they will be fighting that much harder to counteract Luffy and the other Supernovas' fury. It's really only getting started from here.