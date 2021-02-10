One Piece Breaks Down the Betting Odds for Kaido's Defeat

✖

The War For Wano is raging on as the Straw Hat Pirates and resistance of Wano clash against the much larger forces of the Beast Pirates, and while both sides are taking some serious damage, some onlookers are more than happy to wait to see who will eventually be the victor and are breaking down the chances of Luffy and company finally defeating Kaido and his crew. With One Piece finally hitting the milestone of its one thousandth manga chapter, it's clear that creator Eiichiro Oda is looking to make the Wano Arc one of the biggest sagas of the series to date!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest installment of One Piece's Manga, Chapter 1003, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory!

As the war rages between the forces of good and evil, the collective of intelligence personnel for the military, Cipher Pol, are looking on and breaking down what the current chances are for the resistance to defeat Kaido's chances, and they're not great. In fact, Cipher itself is confident that the Beast Pirates have this in the bag, considering that the current tally of warriors on the field is five thousand for the Worst Generation and twenty-seven thousand for Kaido and Big Mom's forces!

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Cipher Pol notes, Luffy and the rest of the resistance of Wano going undercover and unleashing a surprise attack was definitely their best option, but with some of Kaido's strongest captains still waiting in the wings, who could potentially take out around one hundred opponents each, the odds are definitely stacked against the resistance. Currently, Luffy and an assorted number of members of the Worst Generation are battling against Kaido and Big Mom, hoping that their individual powers can take down the biggest threats of the Wano Arc.

Eiichiro Oda hasn't been shy about saying that One Piece's end is on the horizon, with the popular mangaka stating that the Straw Hat Pirates' journey will end within the next five years, and it definitely seems as if he is looking to end things on a bang as the odds are stacked against the Straw Hat Pirates and the other swashbucklers of the Worst Generation!

What do you think of the odds against Luffy and his Crew in Wano? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!