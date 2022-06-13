One Piece Unleashes Kaido's Hybrid Form in the Anime

✖

One Piece has officially unleashed Kaido's own Hybrid form in the anime with the newest episode of the series! The anime is now kicking into high gear as the members of the Worst Generation fight against the two powerful Emperors on the roof of the Skull Dome. As hard as Luffy and the others have tried, they have failed to deal any real damage to either Big Mom or Kaido. The Emperors have been shaking off each attack with relative ease, and things were already bad enough without Kaido making it much worse for the young pirates as the fight continues.

Kaido has been using his full Dragon transformation in the Wano Country arc fights thus far, with a few looks at his human form. But as the fight against them continues with the newest episode, the latest update on how the roof fight is proceeding has made things much tougher to overcome. Big Mom is still at prime fighting shape, and it seems like Kaido is getting serious as he has unleashed his Man-Beast Hybrid form with the newest episode. You can check out the reveal below as shared by Crunchyroll's official YouTube channel:

Episode 1021 of One Piece is juggling quite a lot of material in the scattered fights across Onigashima as fans got to see notable updates from many of the major fights now in progress. While the main focus of the episode is on Nico Robin's fight with Black Maria (that kicked off in the previous episode when she had saved Sanji from his torture), an update from the fight on the roof has revealed that Kaido is now in full fighting mode with the unleashing of his Hybrid form. It's given him an even thicker skin plus the mobility of his usual self.

As Killer quickly discovers, piercing Kaido's skin is going to be much tougher than before. He not only has all of the power and defense from his full dragon form, but retains the strength that he already had before. It's going to be even tougher to take down Kaido from this point on, and now the anime is gearing up for the rest of the fight to come! What do you think? How do you feel about seeing Kaido's Hybrid form in action in the anime at last? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!