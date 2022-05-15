One Piece Just Dropped Its Best Animation Ever with Episode 1017

One Piece has been on the top of its game since the Wano Country saga got started, and it isn't giving up that streak without a fight. These days, all eyes are on Luffy and his crew as the War for Wano against Kaido is heating up. Episode 1016 set a new bar for the show as its animation took Luffy to a new level, but now, it seems episode 1017 has risen it even further with a stunning display of animation.

The whole thing went live earlier today as One Piece brought its newest episode to fans. After patiently waiting, episode 1017 was sent live and followed our heroes as they carried on fighting with Kaido and Big Mom. As you can imagine, the two Yonko gave Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer all they had. So in return, the anime popped off and let the Worst Generation do their worst.

One Piece episode 1017. The best animated episode of the entire series.



The blood, sweat and tears of some of the most talented artists in the current animation industry culminated into a passion filled love letter to the series.



I couldn't be any happier.#OnePiece1017 pic.twitter.com/gfgTwYd5YM — Sakuga Lad (@SakugaLad) May 15, 2022

With Kohei Kureta and Nanami Michibata taking control of direction, episode 1017 proved One Piece is at its peak right now. There has never been a better time to watch the seafaring shonen, and it isn't just because of the top notch animation fans are being given. The War for Wano is marking a new era for the Grand Line with Luffy and his cohorts at the lead. So if you haven't caught up with with arc, we suggest you schedule in a marathon ASAP!

