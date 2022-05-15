One Piece Just Dropped Its Best Animation Ever with Episode 1017
One Piece has been on the top of its game since the Wano Country saga got started, and it isn't giving up that streak without a fight. These days, all eyes are on Luffy and his crew as the War for Wano against Kaido is heating up. Episode 1016 set a new bar for the show as its animation took Luffy to a new level, but now, it seems episode 1017 has risen it even further with a stunning display of animation.
The whole thing went live earlier today as One Piece brought its newest episode to fans. After patiently waiting, episode 1017 was sent live and followed our heroes as they carried on fighting with Kaido and Big Mom. As you can imagine, the two Yonko gave Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer all they had. So in return, the anime popped off and let the Worst Generation do their worst.
One Piece episode 1017. The best animated episode of the entire series.— Sakuga Lad (@SakugaLad) May 15, 2022
The blood, sweat and tears of some of the most talented artists in the current animation industry culminated into a passion filled love letter to the series.
I couldn't be any happier.#OnePiece1017 pic.twitter.com/gfgTwYd5YM
With Kohei Kureta and Nanami Michibata taking control of direction, episode 1017 proved One Piece is at its peak right now. There has never been a better time to watch the seafaring shonen, and it isn't just because of the top notch animation fans are being given. The War for Wano is marking a new era for the Grand Line with Luffy and his cohorts at the lead. So if you haven't caught up with with arc, we suggest you schedule in a marathon ASAP!
No Words Needed
The One Piece anime always leaves me speechless!..
All I can say is INCREDIBLE!!!pic.twitter.com/NU6rzknVqJ— Rénaldo サイヤ人 (@Renaldo_Saiyan) May 15, 2022
How Even?!
That One Piece episode was so sexy omg pic.twitter.com/29D5BE2ZCk— Pride (@PridefuISin) May 15, 2022
Keep Looking Ahead
It is genuinely baffling to try and understand what exactly I am looking at. The One Piece anime has been reaching insane new heights, and it's all thanks to an extremely hard-working staff. This week, it's no different. What a grand episode...#OnePiece #OnePiece1017 pic.twitter.com/K7SXkbmnNB— Cheezitos (@cheezit0s) May 15, 2022
An Absolute Treat
ALL CAPS REQUIRED
THIS WAS THE BEST ACTION EPISODE IN ONE PIECE NO CONTEST HOW DID THEY MAKE THIS SO CLOSE TO 1015??????? I CANT DECIDE WHICH ONE I LIKE MORE AHHHHHHH WE ARE EATING TOO GOOD 100/10 pic.twitter.com/6YcSk9wBVJ— ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) May 15, 2022
Can It Get Any Better?
I can't believe these are only 1 episode apart,,,,,,and on a weekly anime
this is the peak of one piece pic.twitter.com/yIAVyLiaZ8— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) May 15, 2022
It's Too Good, Guys
TOEI WENT CRAZYY.....THIS IS THE BEST ANIMATED BATTLE N ONE PIECE #onepiece1017 pic.twitter.com/rCLe38rJpJ— FerroSpace (@Ferro_Space) May 15, 2022