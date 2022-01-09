One Piece Drops First Look at Kaido’s Hybrid Form in New Opening

One Piece has unleashed the first look at Kaido’s Hybrid Devil Fruit form in the anime with the newest opening theme sequence for the series! The War on Onigashima has reached a new phase for the anime, and the series has kicked off the new year in style. To help commemorate the new year and the new wave of episodes coming over the course of the year, the series has debuted a brand new opening theme sequence showcasing what is to come in the next part of the Wano Country arc’s battles, and there is quite a lot to see in action.

The newest opening theme is titled “PAINT” as performed by I Don’t Like Mondays, and serves as the 24th opening theme of the series overall. This newest opening like the ones we have seen for Wano Country arc thus far has quite a lot going on as Luffy and the Straw Hats get ready for their respective battles throughout Onigashima, and while we get a tease of each one, the biggest tease is for Kaido himself as we get our first full look at how the anime will be bringing his Human-Beast Devil Fruit form to life. Check it out:

https://twitter.com/Valdezology/status/1480308956698497029?s=20

Debuted with Episode 1005 of the series, Kaido has yet to fully unleash this form in the anime as of where the battle is at now. The episode revealed an update on how the Akazaya Nine are faring against the Emperor after their onslaught in the previous episodes, and unfortunately it’s confirmed that no matter how hard they pushed against the Emperor, Kaido is still relatively unharmed. In fact, as of this newest episode, Kaido remains in his full dragon form. This meant that none of their efforts were enough to knock him out of it.

The opening teases much of what’s to come in the following battles, but it really only scratches the surface. The manga has seen some monumental battles since where the anime is at currently, and Kaido’s full Hybrid form debut in the anime is going to be a pretty big deal when it happens considering everything else around it at the time. It’s going to be a great year for the series, but what do you think? How do you feel about Kaido’s Hybrid form in the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!